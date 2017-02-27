Siptu members announce one-day work stoppage at CIT Student Services

Staff at Cork Institute of Technology's (CIT) Student Services have announced a one-day work stoppage in their pay dispute.

The Siptu members at the centre, which delivers services to students including catering and shops, carry out the work stoppage and place pickets at the institute on Thursday between 7am and 7pm.

It stems from a dispute over rates of pay for staff and it has already resulted in a one-day work stoppage last December..

Siptu's Bill Mulcahy said: "The 45 workers employed by the company are on very low rates of pay of between approximately €9 to €11 per hour. This is despite many of the workers having over 20 years of service.

"Workers have not received a pay rise for 10 years and new entrants have been forced to accept reduced wages and conditions of employment."

After the work stoppage in December the union met with CIT management, but the union says the discussions came to an end "following a wholly inadequate pay offer from management".

Mr Mulcahy said: "Due to the intransigence shown by management our members have been left with no option other than to continue their campaign of industrial action.

"They regret any disruption which results but believe that no other course of action has been left open to them to effectively pursue their legitimate claim."