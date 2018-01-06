SIPTU highlights impact of hospital overcrowding on ambulance service

SIPTU is highlighting the impact Emergency Department overcrowding is having on the ambulance service.

The union says a number of ambulances in the south-west of the country had to wait with patients outside Emergency Departments.

It comes in the week the INMO say a record 2,400 people were on hospital trolleys across the country.

SIPTU's Paul Bell said: "The ambulance service has been impacted on, whereby in University Hospital Kerry and both major hospitals in Cork city, ambulance services have been disrupted by two hours where ambulance personnel have had to remain on site at the accident and emergency department."