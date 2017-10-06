SIPTU claims Dublin Fire Brigade forced to operate without full complement of staff

SIPTU has claimed that members of Dublin Fire Brigade were forced to operate today without a full complement of staff.

The union said it is raising serious concerns over staffing levels claiming that several fire appliances were sent into operation while undermanned.

The union claims one northside fire station was down eight personnel at 9am - out of a team of 19.

SIPTU is calling on a response from management over members' concerns that the safety of the public and fire-fighters is being compromised.

Fire brigade file photo

SIPTU Sector Organiser, Brendan O’Brien, said “DFB is seriously understaffed with the result that its ability to maintain services to the public is being compromised.

"DFB management has sought to mitigate these shortages by the inordinate use of overtime, which cannot be sustained, along with the cancelling of critical safety training courses. This is resulting in the safety of the public and of our members in DFB being compromised.”