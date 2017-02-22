Siptu: 'Chaos will prevail' if Minister does not intervene to stop €12m payroll cuts

Transport Minister Shane Ross has called on all sides in the Bus Eireann dispute to take time to reflect on the issues at hand.

It follows the collapse of yesterday's talks at the Workplace Relations Commission which the Minister has described as a "disappointing" development.

Later this morning the CEO of the National Transport Authority will brief the Government's joint transport committee on the current financial situation at Bus Eireann.

Unions have warned of immediate strike action if the company attempts to push ahead with €12m in payroll cuts by May.

Siptu's Willie Noone says the ball is in the Minister's court.

Mr Noone said: "We would hope that the Minister for Transport would sit up and grasp the seriousness of what's ocurring and intervene, and put in a process that would ensure that a strike wouldn't have to occur.

"If he doesn't, we believe that Bus Eireann will go ahead and give an implementation date, and when they do, well, chaos is going to then prevail."