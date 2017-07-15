SIPTU calls on Government to 'step up' and invest in Early Years sector
15/07/2017 - 06:51:32Back to Ireland Home
SIPTU is calling on the Government to decide what calibre of 'Early Years' workers they want.
Yesterday Montessori and pre-school workers handed postcards into the Department of Finance calling for fairer pay.
They say short contracts force them to claim the dole for the summer months - and SIPTU Sector Organiser Darragh O’Connor said that the Government should look after workers in the sector.
"It's been shown that investing in the Early Years yields huge results for the State," he said.
"There's a return of between four to nine euros for every euro we invest, so we need to have a big conversation about what kind of Early Year sector we want.
"If we want to have it high quality with trained professionals, then we're going to have to step up and make that investment."
100's of #PostcardsFromTheDole were delivered to the Minister of Finance today.— Big Start Campaign (@BigStartIreland) July 14, 2017
Watch this report from TV3 & sign https://t.co/40I6IKooWy pic.twitter.com/Ax4T20WYtn
Join the conversation - comment here