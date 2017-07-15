SIPTU calls on Government to 'step up' and invest in Early Years sector

SIPTU is calling on the Government to decide what calibre of 'Early Years' workers they want.

Yesterday Montessori and pre-school workers handed postcards into the Department of Finance calling for fairer pay.

They say short contracts force them to claim the dole for the summer months - and SIPTU Sector Organiser Darragh O’Connor said that the Government should look after workers in the sector.

"It's been shown that investing in the Early Years yields huge results for the State," he said.

"There's a return of between four to nine euros for every euro we invest, so we need to have a big conversation about what kind of Early Year sector we want.

"If we want to have it high quality with trained professionals, then we're going to have to step up and make that investment."