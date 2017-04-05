SIPTU calls for people responsible for Bus Éireann 'debacle' to be identified as talks end for night

Talks between management and unions at Bus Éireann have ended for the night.

Both sides have been locked in negotiations at the Workplace Relations Commission since early this morning, but there is still little sign of progress.

Talks will resume in the morning.

SIPTU's Willie Noone says they need something substantial to bring back to their members.

He said: "We need a serious contribution from management. We need people identified who are responsible for this debacle.

"We need to get people out of the company who there is no need for them to be in the company at this moment in time, such as consultants, highly paid people brought in from the outside who are not helpful in this process."