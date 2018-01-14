Sinn Féin warns Government that GSOC must be properly resourced

Sinn Féin has warned the Government that the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) must be properly resourced to work properly.

It comes amid revelations that the chairperson of the commission is not satisfied with the staffing levels approved by the Justice Department.

Ms Justice Mary Ellen Ring was responding to details of a confidential report made public by RTE’s This Week programme, under the Freedom of Information Act.

RTÉ reports that the FOI request reveals GSOC sought twice the number of staff it was given to investigate allegations made by garda whistleblowers.

Four investigators are being hired by GSOC to take on a surge in whistleblower complaints from members of the force, however, the FOI request revealed they sought eight extra investigators, plus a senior investigating officer.

Sinn Féin’s Justice spokesperson Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire says it is quite extraordinary.

"The Government now needs to make it clear whether they believe that these are adequate resources," said Mr Ó Laoghaire

"They need to account for how they can stand over such under-resourcing for what is a vitally important institution for holding the Gardaí to account."