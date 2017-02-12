Sinn Féin to table motion of no confidence in 'kick for touch, cover up' Government

Sinn Féin is to table a motion of no confidence in what it describes as a "kick for touch, cover up" government.

The move follows a week of pressure on the Government over hospital waiting lists and the latest revelations about an alleged smear campaign against Garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe.

Fianna Fáil's arrangement with the Government requires it not to support any motion of No Confidence, but Sinn Fein says it will encourage Fianna Fáil to support its move.

Sinn Féin Deputy Leader Mary Lou McDonald said the health crisis is a factor in tabling a motion of no confidence in the Government, but the situation involving Sergeant McCabe is of major concern.

"I suppose it is the turn of events around the scandalous campaign of vilification and character assassination against Sergeant Maurice McCabe, and the way in which the Government has failed to protect his interests and the interests of citizens more broadly in this very shocking scenario."