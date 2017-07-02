Sinn Féin to protest new bin charges outside Dublin City council meeting

A protest is being organised outside City Hall in Dublin against new bin charges.

Sinn Féin is organising the demonstration for tomorrow evening to co-inside with Dublin City's monthly council meeting.

The party wants the new charges, which will see households pay by weight or by lift, to be scrapped.

"Tomorrow, 5.30pm outside Dublin City Council, we're encouraging residents across Dublin to turn up an protest and call upon other councillors to support our motion," said Sinn Féin Councillor Daithi Doolan.

"It's only by people power and giving people a voice that we will be heard."

Sinn Féin TD and environment spokesperson Brian Stanley has today published Sinn Féin’s Private Members Bill on bin charges to be taken in the Dáil next Wednesday.

He has described a motion on bin charges put down by Fianna Fáil as "a spoiler motion designed to let the Government off the hook".