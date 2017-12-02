Sinn Féin to elect new leader in Spring next year

Sinn Féin will elect a new leader of the party in the Spring of next year.

They have revealed a special Ard Fheis will take place at the end of February following a meeting of the party's Ard Comhairle in Dublin this morning.

Gerry Adams announced he would step down as President at the Ard Fheis last month.

He also revealed that he and Kerry TD Martin Ferris would not contest the next General Election.