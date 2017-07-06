Sinn Féin TD says naming welfare frauds is 'a hate campaign'

Sinn Féin said the government's plans to name and shame welfare fraudsters is a hate campaign.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has somewhat rowed back on the plans, signaling only people who've defrauded the state for more than €5,000 will be added to a public register.

New Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty brought the ammended measures to cabinet yesterday, and it has the support of Fianna Fáil.

Sinn Féin TD John Brady says it's a grubby deal between the two biggest parties.

"I think the whole campaign has been widely discredited," he said.

"The figures that had been put out on the outset have been proven to be false, totally inaccurate and indeed, fraudulent some would actually say."