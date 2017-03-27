Sinn Féin set to publish motion of no confidence in Garda Commissioner

A government TD says they have to find out who was responsible for huge data mistakes within An Garda Siochana.

Errors could see thousands of people have their penalty points wiped, while figures for breath tests were found to be vastly overestimated.

Sinn Féin are publishing a motion of no confidence in Garda Commissioner Noirin O'Sullivan today.

Some government ministers have backed the Commissioner, but Fine Gael TD Alan Farrell says they also need to find out who is responsible.