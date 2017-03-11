Sinn Féin second most popular party according to new poll

Sinn Féin has overtaken Fine Gael and is now the second most popular party in the country according to a new poll to be published tomorrow.

The Behaviour and Attitudes Survey for tomorrow's Sunday Times shows a significant fall in support for Fianna Fáil, but they retain a significant lead.

The poll was conducted over nine days up to March 8 and has a margin of error of 3.3%.

Fianna Fáil loses four points to 28%, remaining the most popular party in the country.

But Sinn Féin gains a similar four points to be on 23%, their highest ever in a B and A poll and for the first time go ahead of Fine Gael, who do gain a point to 22%.

Labour is unchanged on 6 with the Independent Alliance on a similar rating, up 1

The AAA/PBP are down 1 to 2, with the Greens on 2 unchanged.

The Social Democrats drop 1 to 1, with others unchanged on 9.

Satisfaction with the government drops 3 points to 26%, with all party leaders seeing a drop in ratings.