Sinn Féin: Second commission of investigation into whistlebowers may be necessary

Sinn Féin says a second commission of investigation might be needed into alleged smearing of Garda whistleblowers.

The party says it is satisfied with the terms of reference for the Charleton Inquiry into the alleged smearing of Maurice McCabe.

But the party is concerned that the mistreatment of other whistleblowers won't fall into its remit.

Justice spokesman Jonathan O'Brien (pictured) said other whistleblowers need justice, and a second commission could be needed in time.

“It may be needed, but let’s get through this commission of investigation first,” he said. “This commission of investigation is going to look at one particular protected disclosure and we think that is appropriate. Obviously there are other whistleblowers out there … and they needed to be investigated as well.”