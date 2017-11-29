Sinn Fein motion to widen terms of Reference of Disclosures Tribunal rejected

The Government and Fianna Fail have rejected Sinn Fein’s motion to widen the terms of Reference of the Disclosures Tribunal.

They say they believe the terms of reference already provide for Ministers and former Ministers to be questioned.

Sinn Féin table motion to amend Charleton Terms of Reference – @Donnchadhol https://t.co/sMjRDcEWed pic.twitter.com/KPhVnnvqJt — Sinn Féin (@sinnfeinireland) November 29, 2017

However Fianna Fail’s Justice spokesperson Jim O’Callaghan has suggested asking the chairman, Peter Charleton if he’d like to see wider parameters for the Tribunal.

"If the chairman turned around and said in light of recent revelations I need the terms of refernce slightly amended in order to enable me to investigate this issue we would all, no doubt, agree to that."