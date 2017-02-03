Sinn Féin: Government's aggressive stance towards ASTI adding to teacher crisis

Sinn Féin says the Government's aggressive stance towards ASTI is adding to the teachers' crisis.

It wants the Government to agree to the principle of equal work for equal pay and set out a time frame for the return to a single tier pay structure.

ASTI members yesterday rejected proposals from the Department of Education and decided to continue their campaign.

Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane (pictured) says the Government needs to be reasonable or it risks further public sector strikes: "The Government was asked to at least sign up to the principle of equal pay for equal work,

"We are not saying these issues can be dealt with overnight, but if they agree to the principle and engage constuctively with the trade unions involved and find a resolution to this so this can be done, over a period of time, I believe we can find a resolution.

"So the ball is firmly in the Government's court, they have to deal with this and engage with the trade unions in a constructive manner."