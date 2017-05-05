Sinn Féin 'glad Fianna Fáil has caught up' and called for Noirín O'Sullivan to resign

Sinn Féin says it's "glad Fianna Fáil has caught up" and called openly for Garda Commissioner Noirín O'Sullivan to go.

It comes after Fianna Fáil's Justice Spokesperson Jim O'Callaghan said his party believes the "best option" for the Commissioner is to resign.

However, the Taoiseach has tonight reiterated his confidence in Ms O'Sullivan.

Sinn Féin says the contradicting evidence given by the Commissioner to the Public Accounts Committee is just the latest in a long list of reasons as to why Noirín O'Sullivan's position is untenable.

Sinn Fein TD Eoin O'Broin said it's about time that Fianna Fáil has realised what has to happen.

"Well Sinn Fein have been saying for some time that the Commissioner's position is untenable and I'm glad to see that finally Fianna Fail have caught up with the rest of us."