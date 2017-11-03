Sinn Fein dismiss suggestions they are to blame for delay in water charge refunds

The leader of Sinn Féin has dismissed suggestions his party was to blame for the delay in water charge refunds.

Gerry Adams was speaking after both the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe blamed Sinn Féin for the delay in passing the necessary legislation in order to process the payments.

Mr Adams told Radio Kerry he wants the legislation to be amended to allow a referendum on the non-privatisation of Irish Water and for equality for people on group water schemes.

"There is no reason for delay if the government is sincere and I dont think they can be trusted on this and Fianna Fail certainly can’t be trusted."

Yesteday The Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe blamed Sinn Fein for the delay in refunding water charges.

The government said it had failed to pass the necessary legislation in time, as it had to deal with several amendments.

It’s now expected to go through before the end of the month, which will enable Irish Water to start issuing cheques but it’s unlikely they’ll all be sent before the Christmas deadline and as a result Paschal Donohoe said Sinn Fein owed people an explanation.