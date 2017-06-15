Sinn Féin: Any deal between DUP and Conservatives must not undermine Good Friday Agreement

Sinn Féin said any deal between the DUP and the Conservatives must not undermine the Good Friday Agreement.

Representatives from the five political parties in the North met for talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May at Downing Street today.

There are concerns that any deal by the DUP to prop up Mrs May's minority government could undermine the peace process.

Sinn Féin's leader in the North Michelle O'Neill said: “The British government here have a responsibility to make sure they continue their role as co-guarantor of the Good Friday Agreement, that they ensure the DUP work toward delivering people their rights.

“I made the case very strongly today that we want the Executive to work but it has to be on a sustainable basis.”