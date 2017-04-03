Single to raise funds to pursue justice for backpacker killed in Goa

A childhood friend of an Irish backpacker killed in India has released a music single to raise money to pursue justice there.

Danielle McLaughlin, 28, was killed in Goa on the west coast on March 14.

A senior barrister is to be appointed in India using funds collected through a download entitled The Fire Of Hope: A Song For Danielle McLaughlin.

Musician Paul Caldwell said: "Danielle was the happiest, most caring, and loving girl I think I ever knew. She was always smiling and full of energy.

"Learning about her death inspired me to write this song, and provided me with a way of dealing with the passing of a beautiful soul."

Thousands of euro have already been raised to help with the repatriation and funeral costs for the tragic former Liverpool drama student originally from Buncrana in Co Donegal.

A spokesman for her family said the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, which organised the return of her body, paid for her transport home to Ireland but much of the money already raised had been used to help refund the trust.

Ms McLaughlin was found dead in a field close to tourist resorts.

A post-mortem examination concluded that brain damage and constriction of the neck caused her death in Canacona.

The fundraising song was written and performed by her friend and former schoolmate, Mr Caldwell, who now lives in Vancouver.

He said she contacted him for advice about moving to Canada and her death had saddened him.

"I thought about how she was about to go on a journey, the same one that I had, moving to Canada or elsewhere.

"For her plans to be cut short so tragically, it left me with a feeling of loss."

The former Liverpool John Moores University student had been staying in a beach hut in Goa with an Australian female friend.

The pair had been celebrating Holi, a Hindu spring festival, in a nearby village.

She left the village late at night and her body was found the next day, unclothed, with injuries to her head and face, police said.

A 24-year-old man, whose name has been reported as Vikat Bhagat, appeared in court charged with murder, and will also face rape charges.