SimSimi: 'My daughter's friend told her there was stuff being written about her... really nasty things'

Parents of young children are being urged to be extra vigilant over their kids' use of the hugely popular app 'SimSimi'.

It uses a combination of artificial intelligence and input from users to conduct anonymous conversations.

The app allows people to view messages left anonymously about them, by typing in their name.

Some schools have expressed concerns about the app, amid reports that kids have been left upset by the responses they have received.

One mother explained her child's experience.

"My daughter's friend in school told her there was stuff being written about her on the app.

"She had no phone at the time and she came home from school and told me about it, so I downloaded the app and typed in her name and all the really nasty things started to come up then," she said.