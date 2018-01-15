Simon Meehan gets huge welcome on first day back at school since winning BT Young Scientist Exhibition

The winner of the BT Young Scientist Exhibition has been given a huge reception on his return to school this morning.

15-year-old Simon Meehan from Coláiste Choilm in Ballincollig, Co.Cork was crowned the winner on Friday night for his project about the medicinal use of plants to fight illnesses.

As well as the trophy and a cheque for €7,500, he will go on to represent Ireland at the EU Contest for Young Scientists in Dublin this September.

The school principal, Michelle Sliney, hailed Simon's "fantastic achievement" and the man himself was stunned by the "incredible" welcome.

He said: "It feels amazing just to be back on Monday morning and being given a welcome such as that."

He explained what his project is about.

"My project is on the organic use of plants and how they may benefit is in the future and prevent antibiotic resistance," he said.

"I hope that it can mean survival, for example. There's so much that I hope to gain, not just me but for everyone, for every living thing," he added.