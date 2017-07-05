Simon Harris to 'reflect seriously' on call for investigation into Malak Thawley's death

Health Minister Simon Harris has said he will "reflect seriously" on calls for an independent investigation into the death of Malak Thawley. Her husband Alan has called for the investigation.

The 34-year-old woman died last year at Holles Street National Maternity Hospital in Dublin, during treatment for an ectopic pregnancy. She was seven weeks pregnant with the couple's first child.

Last month Dublin District Coroner's Court returned a verdict of medical misadventure. The cause of death was a tear in the abdominal aorta during the course of surgery for an ectopic pregnancy.

The hospital has since carried out an internal review and says it has acknowledged the terrible loss suffered by Malak's husband Alan.

Malak Thawley.

In a statement read out by his solicitor after the inquest, Alan Thawley said he has not lived a ‘single minute of his life’ since her death.

“I just wish I could return to my old life. The one where the love of my life was still alive and we were expecting our first child. My life after my wife’s death has been a never-ending nightmare,” he said.

“The morning of my wife’s death I was quite honestly in the happiest mood I had ever been in my life. My best friend, soul-mate and love of my life was pregnant with our first child... It is utterly devastating how much a single event can destroy a person,” Mr Thawley said.