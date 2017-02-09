Simon Harris: The health service doesn't need industrial action

The Health Minister, Simon Harris, has said the last thing the health service needs is industrial action.

It comes after a meeting of the Lansdowne Road Agreement (LRA) Oversight Committee this afternoon.

Minister Harris and the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Paschal Donohoe, said the Government remains committed to negotiations and expects nurses to stick to the Lansdowne Road Agreement.

They said: "Matters in respect of pay are a matter for the Public Service Pay Commission, the report from which is expected in Q2 this year."

Speaking in the Dáil, Minister Harris says he is determined to avert the work-to-rule.

He said: "They've now provided three weeks and six days before a work-to-rule takes place across the Irish health service.

"A work-to-rule I believe - and the INMO have conceded - would be detrimental to Irish patients.

"You only resolve any dispute by sitting around a table and trying to sort it out. What we don't need in the Irish health service, what nobody needs, is industrial action," he added.