Simon Harris: Taoiseach 'absolutely owed' the space to make right decision over his departure

The Health Minister Simon Harris has denied that the Fine Gael leadership issue is distracting from government business.

Enda Kenny is expected to give details of a timeline for when he will step down to his parliamentary party this week.

Before this morning's Cabinet meeting Minister Harris was asked if the uncertainty was slowing the progress of government.

He said: "Not at all, I think it's very important that the Taoiseach, at all times no matter who the Taoiseach is, needs to continue to be the Taoiseach until there is another Taoiseach.

"And I think it's right and prudent that Enda Kenny is continuing to discharge all of the duties of his office.

"We saw yesterday in relation to Enterprise Ireland figures the absolute importance of everybody in Government continuing to put their shoulder to the wheel."

Mr Harris says he expects the Taoiseach to clear up his future at tomorrow's parliamentary party meeting.

"I think it's an interesting source of media and , at times, political speculation, but I expect the Taoiseach to bring significant clarity to this matter tomorrow.

"I think the Taoiseach is absolutely owed the space to make the right decision, and you can see from his very hard work rate, which has always been the way of the Taoiseach, that he is continuing to do everything he possibly can in the national interest."