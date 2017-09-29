Simon Harris plans to unveil Public Health Alcohol Bill

Simon Harris said he wants the Public Health Alcohol Bill to be passed within the next year.

The Health Minister has appealed to the Irish Cancer Society to get behind his Alcohol Bill.

Speaking at their survivorship conference today, he highlighted the negative impact of drink in terms of cancer rates.

Three people die due to alcohol every day in Ireland.

"We've done good stuff on tobacco, we've done good stuff on obesity, we need to do an awful lot more on alcohol," he said.

"We've never passed a Public Health Alcohol Bill before. Politicians from all political parties have said they are largely in favour of it. It's getting very close to that moment where that is going to be put to the test.

"I expect to introduce this to the Oireachtas in the next couple of weeks," Minister Harris added.