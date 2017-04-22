Simon Harris: No Plan B if St Vincent's pull plug on maternity hospital plans

There is “No Plan B” if the St Vincent’s Health Care Group pulls the plug on plans to build a new national maternity hospital on its Elm Park Campus, writes Catherine Shanahan, Health Correspondent.

Health Minister Simon Harris said the St Vincent’s campus was the only adult teaching hospital “in the appropriate geographic area” to accommodate a national maternity hospital, currently located at Holles St.

The move, agreed between Holles St and St Vincent’s last November, was put in jeopardy this week when the board of the healthcare group said it was reviewing the plan.

The review was prompted on foot of what the group described as “views expressed by Mr Harris” and other politicians during the week. Mr Harris had essentially said the hospital will have full clinical independence and no religious interference after concerns were raised that nuns would have a say in running the hospital. The Sisters of Charity are the only shareholders in the St Vincent’s Healthcare Group.

Called on to clarify the nature of the agreement between Holles St and St Vincent’s, Mr Harris said Kieran Mulvey, who mediated in the negotiations between the two hospitals, would present the details shortly to the Oireachtas Health Committee. This would include an explanation of what is meant by the minister having the “golden share” when it comes to future board decisions.

Mr Harris said a meeting of the board of the St Vincent’s Healthcare Group was due to take place this week “to consider his comments”.

He rejected proposals by the Labour Party’s Alan Kelly that he could acquire the land by compulsory purchase order. “Why would I use a CPO when they are giving the lands for free?” he said.