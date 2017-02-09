Simon Harris: HSE managers will be sacked if things don't improve

Simon Harris has promised HSE managers will be sacked if they don’t ‘measure up and do their job’.

The promise came as Fine Gael TDs called for changes to the law so that people can be dismissed if failing in their duties.

The weekly meeting of Fine Gael TDs and Senators was dominated by complaints about the extent of hospital waiting lists - and the revelation that tens of thousands of patients aren’t counted on them.

Simon Harris told TDs he intended to get ‘under the bonnet’ of the HSE to hold it to account.

But he also said HSE management have to be held to account as well - and Fine Gael could not stand over what was revealed in Monday night’s documentary.

And he told backbenchers that if managers don’t measure up, they will be removed from their role.

It’s a significant comment from the minister, given the legal protections that usually exist around public jobs - but he has the support of backbenchers, some of whom said they would change the law to help dismiss underperformers.