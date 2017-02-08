Simon Harris: HSE management will be removed from roles if waiting list times do not improve

The Health Minister says he will hold hospital managers to account over waiting list times.

Minister Simon Harris has warned that if HSE management does not measure up and do their job, they will be removed from their role.

It follows an RTÉ documentary which was broadcast on Monday night showing the realities of life on a waiting list for adults and children around the country.

Speaking at the Fine Gael Parliamentary Party meeting tonight, Minister Harris said HSE management should be held to account and the party could not stand over what aired on Monday.