Simon Harris: HSE 'closely monitoring' cyber security in Irish hospitals following NHS cyber attack

Health Minister Simon Harris has said the cyber security of Irish hospitals is being "closely monitored" in the wake of confirmed attacks on hospitals in Britain, writes Daniel McConnell of the Irish Examiner.

Mr Harris was tonight briefed by Tony O'Brien, Director General of the HSE, on precautions taken to protect the health service.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Mr Harris confirmed he and the HSE are closely monitoring the situation.

It is understood that hackers responsible for the wave of cyber attacks that struck organisations across the globe today from the UK’s National Health Service to European telecoms company Telefónica used cyberweapons stolen from the US National Security Agency, the Financial Times has reported.

NHS services across England and Scotland have been hit by a large-scale cyber-attack, which is being treated as a major incident.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said the incident was part of a wider attack affecting organisations around the world.

Some hospitals and GPs cannot access patient data, after their computers were locked by a malicious program demanding a payment worth £230.

There is no evidence patient data has been compromised, NHS Digital has said.