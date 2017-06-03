Simon Harris: Coveney lost, but the party won; Varadkar says Independents will keep portfolios

Leo Varadkar is set to become Ireland's youngest Taoiseach this month after being elected Fine Gael leader.

Mr Varadkar won the contest over Simon Coveney with a 60-40 margin.

He has pledged to create a 'Republic of opportunity', and said he wants to continue rebuilding the country.

The new leader also said he is likely to have Independent ministers retain their ministerial portfolios.

"I'd be happy for them to remain in their existing positions," he said. "I will of course be meeting with the Independent Ministers in the next couple of days."

He is also due to contact Simon Coveney today to discuss the latter's options for positions in government.

Mr Varadkar is also expected to reach out to Fianna Fáil to reaffirm the "confidence and supply agreement" that underpins the minority government.

Health Minister Simon Harris said, despite his candidate Simon Coveney's failure to win, it was a win overall for the party.

"The party won today, Fine Gael won today and Leo Varadkar won today. He won decisively and with dignity," he said.

"I think everybody needs to follow the words of Simon Coveney - It's all about unifying and getting on with the job, and leading the party and country on to bigger and brighter things."