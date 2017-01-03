Simon Harris considers extending hours to deal with hospital overcrowding

The Health Minister is considering extending hours for some hospital services, to deal with the latest spike in hospital overcrowding.

Simon Harris was responding to new figures which showed almost 620 people on trolleys in emergency wards this morning.

The Minister says the surge is the result of a strain of influenza which is affecting older people particularly harshly.

He says the best way to stop the problem escalating is to get vaccinated.

"We need everybody who hasn't been vaccinated, particularly those at risk groups, to get vaccinated.

"My message this afternoon is simple and clear - it is not too late to be vaccinated."