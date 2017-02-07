Simon Harris admits feeling ashamed over hospital waiting lists

The Health Minister says he'll do everything he can to reduce waiting lists in the next year.

Simon Harris has also admitted the situation makes him feel ashamed.

It follows an RTÉ Investigates programme that found tens of thousands of patients aren't included on official waiting lists.

The National Treatment Purchase Fund says the figures are compiled using "international best practices".

Sinn Féin Health spokesperson Louise O'Reilly doesn't accept that explanation.

"They're trying to deflect and confuse the issue once again, but the simple fact is there are thousands, tens of thousands of people, waiting for vital operations who have very little confidence that they are going to get those operations or those procedures."