Simon Coveney 'uncomfortable' with abortion recommendations

Housing Minister Simon Coveney says he does not support proposals that would allow abortion on demand in Ireland.

Minister Coveney says any referendum on the 8th amendment could potentially run on the same day as one on voting rights for emigrants.

The Citizens' Assembly last month recommended unrestricted legal abortion be introduced here.

He says he personally could not support such a change.

"I am uncomfortable with some of those recommendations.

"I do think that there is change necessary in that area but I don't support an approach that effectively facilitates abortion on demand in Ireland," he said.