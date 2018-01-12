Simon Coveney to meet new Northern Ireland Secretary

The Tánaiste Simon Coveney will meet with the new Northern Ireland Secretary in London later.

It is the first time the pair have met since Karen Bradley was appointed to the position this week by British Prime Minister Theresa May.

She replaced James Brokenshire following his resignation due to ill health.

The focus of the meeting will be the re-establishment of power-sharing in the north.

The DUP and Sinn Féin remain deadlocked on how that can be achieved.

This week marks one year since Martin McGuinness pulled out of the executive, triggering the collapse of devolved government in the north.