Simon Coveney: Referendums on emigrant voting and the eighth amendment could be held together

Simon Coveney has hinted that a referendum on emigrants voting in presidential elections might take place at the same time as one on the eighth amendment.

The Government has committed to holding a referendum on emigrants voting, but no date has been set.

Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald has said she would like to see a referendum on the eighth amendment on abortion next year.

A discussion is taking place on the matter at the Global Irish Forum, where Mr Coveney appeared to suggest both could happen next year.

“We have other referendums that need to be held as well and hopefully we will hold a number of questions on the same day and we will be able to accommodate this question, as soon as next year perhaps, in relation to changing the constitution and getting people’s support for that.”