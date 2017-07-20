Simon Coveney in London to discuss Brexit and peace process
The Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney is in London today, to hear from UK business leaders about their response to Brexit.
The visit will focus on the potential impact here, and on relations between Ireland and the UK.
He will also be meeting opinion-formers from government, academic and diplomatic circles.
The minister says he will be stressing the importance of preventing a return of a hard border, and protecting the gains of the peace process.
