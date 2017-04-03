Simon Coveney: Fine Gael leader will change before summer
The Housing Minister says he expects there will be a change in the leadership of Fine Gael before the summer, but it will not happen this month.
Simon Coveney believes Enda Kenny will put a process in place to replace him as leader of the party and Taoiseach.
However Minister Coveney says that's unlikely to happen in April.
"We are going to see a process put in place by the Taoiseach to facilitate a leadership change in the party," he said.
"That's not going to happen this side of the EU leaders meeting to finalise their mandate in terms of the Brexit negotiations and I think Enda has been very clear on that.
"People just need to be patient here. I expect there will be a leadership change before the summer but it's certainly not going to happen in the month of April."
