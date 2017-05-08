Simon Coveney asked to 'come clean' about housing figures

Sinn Féin has called on the housing Minister to 'come clean' about his figures.

The party's housing spokesperson says Simon Coveney's estimates for the number of new homes built has been repeatedly challenged.

Eoin O'Broin says the Department's new build figures are no longer tenable, and he is calling on the Minister to revise them, downwards.

"Simon Coveney has been under pressure for some weeks on his housing completion figures.

"He's claiming that 15,000 new builds were constructed last year and increasingly it seems the case that, in fact, the figure is closer to 7,000.

"The latest revelation is that the Government own advisory body the Housing Agency," he said.