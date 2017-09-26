Simon Community reports reduction in health funding for larger number of homeless people

There has been a 10% reduction in health funding for homeless people since 2008, according to the Simon Community.

The homelessness charity's Annual Impact report shows that €32.6m was allocated to 6,000 homeless people last year, compared to €36m for 1,400 people in 2008.

They said a lack of appropriate health services is causing "lasting damage".

Sam McGuinness from the Dublin Simon Community says proper healthcare is vital to ensure people can be successfully re-homed.

He said: "People have physical health issues, mental health issues - as you would the longer you're homeless or even some of that caused homelessness.

"People have various levels of addiction, so they need help to get back on their feet and they need assurance that that help could be around.

"We priovide treatment services and we also provide mental health services to get people back on their feet, to relive their lives and remake a home."