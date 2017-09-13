Significant decrease in top Junior Cert grades

The number of students getting top marks in their Junior Cert has fallen by nearly half.

Results are out this morning for more than 60,000 pupils.

This year 240 of them got 10As or more, but that is a massive 43% dip from the 2016 total.

Maths has slightly bucked the trend, it saw a 2% increase in the number of top grades.

Meanwhile, the first Junior Certificate results for English in a reformed junior cycle show some interesting trends in relation to participation and performance.

Although foundation-level Junior Certificate exams are now no longer set for weaker students, the proportion taking ordinary-level English fell from 23% to 21%.

