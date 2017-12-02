Siege of Jadotville soldiers to be honoured today

The soldiers who survived the Siege of Jadotville will be honoured with a special medal today.

The men came under attack in the Congo while on a peacekeeping mission in 1961, they were later taken into captivity and were released over a month later.

In one of his last acts as Taoiseach, Enda Kenny announced that the A company of the 35th battalion would receive a special medal to recognise their bravery.

Minister with responsibility for Defence Paul Kehoe says it is important they are remembered.

He said: "While this attack lasted for over six days, there were no deaths within the Irish battalion.

"I think it is very important that we recognise the bravery of these men and that is the reason why the defence forces and the Government will be awarding these people with a valant, defence and courage medal."

The cast & crew of The Siege of Jadotville including Jamie Dornan and Jason O’Mara are delighted that the veterans of A Company are being awarded medals today at Custume Barracks in Athlone.

They said:“The cast and crew of Netflix’s film ‘The Siege of Jadotville’ feel privileged to have played a small part of this story and are delighted to see this day come for these soldiers and their families.

"The untested men of A Company and their untried leader, Pat Quinlan, showed us a different type of Irish hero - comrades who left this island to do their duty in a foreign land.

"It was their courage, their hidden courage, their unacknowledged courage that inspired all of us.

"The soldiers who are no longer with us are reminders that a company and their families have lived under a disgraceful cloud.

"Today, 56 years later, they have finally received the recognition they deserve. Thank you and congratulations.”

The Siege of Jadotville was released in October 2017 is available to view on Netflix globally by 109 million members.