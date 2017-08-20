Should speeding drivers go on a safety course instead of getting penalty points?

Speeding motorists may be ordered to take part in a safety course instead of getting penalty points.

New proposals would see first-time offenders undergo an education programme on the potential consequences of breaking the speed limit, instead of paying a fine or receiving points on their license.

The RSA is in talks with experts in the UK where a similar system is already in place.

Barry Aldworth, PR Officer with AA Ireland, said the initiative had proved to be effective.

He said: "The typical person would have been driving 10 or 20 years and had a clean licence during that time. They were maybe caught doing 54 in a 50 km/hour zone.

"It's about giving them an opportunity to learn why speeding even at that lower threshold can be dangerous, but avoid the ramifications of having penalty points on a licence."