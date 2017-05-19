Shorthall: Foster's 'blondegate' comments 'renders her unsuitable as a political leader'

Arlene Foster's 'blondegate' comments about Sinn Fein's northern leader Michelle O'Neill have been described as 'bitchy' by a Social Democrat TD.

DUP leader Foster was asked in a newspaper interview to describe Michelle O'Neill in one word - her answer was 'blonde'.

Sinn Féin have since claimed the remark was sexist, which the DUP says is nonsense.

Social Democrats TD Roisin Shorthall believes the remark shows Foster is unfit to lead.

"Very much a bitchy comment in my view, and I think what she displayed yesterday again is a lack of political skill.

"I mean that kind of comment I think renders her unsuitable as a political leader actually, and you know she has made other comments like that during her short term. I think it's rather unfortunate," he said.