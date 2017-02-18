Shop celebrates selling third winning lottery ticket

Champagne bottles are being popped in Limerick at a shop where last night's Euromillions Plus ticket worth €500,000, was sold, writes David Raleigh

The winning ticket was sold yesterday at Gleeson's Spar, Henry Street.

"We got the phone call last night from Lotto headquarters and the lady said we sold the half a million winning Euromillions Plus draw; We're thrilled," said the shop's proprietor Michael Gleeson.

It's unclear whether the ticket was sold to a syndicate or a single person.

"We're absolutely buzzing. It's our third big lotto win. We've now had two EuroMillions wins and a national lottery win since we opened in 2004," Mr Gleeson said.

"One was another Euromillions Plus for around €467,000, and we sold a national lottery ticket a good few years ago that was worth over a million euro."

Last Friday week, Mr Gleeson's brother Shane Gleeson, who a sister Spar store on Catherine Street, sold a €5 'Bingo Times 10' scratch card worth €50,000.

"Were on a bit of a winning streak alright. It was Friday week. We sold a €50,000 scratch card. So we've the other three shops now for people to win in next week," (Michael) Gleeson joked.

The family employs nearly 100 people at their five Spar stores, at Henry Street; Catherine Street; Castletroy Retail Park; Hurlers Cross Castletroy, and at Punches Cross Ballinacurra.

Lotto bosses wouldn't reveal when exactly the winning €500,000 ticket was sold.

"It's sometime Friday possibly is what the lady said; they don't give us the exact time and the date because that could lead you to finding out who the winner was. That's something you have to be ambivalent about," Mr Gleeson explained.

"We're going to pop a few bottles of champagne," he said.

"We're thrilled because we had been putting an extra special push on selling tickets all week, and with the Irish Lotto tonight being €10.5m."

"I had been pushing it all week and I told all our customers to buy a ticket so I'm thrilled."

He added: "I bought one myself yesterday because I was getting so excited about it...but it wasn't me."

"Please God it was someone local; we've a lot if syndicates around the place from all the surrounding offices so hopefully it was one of them," he added.

Mr Gleeson urged the winner or winners: "They should go and check, because someone has a half a million euro in their back pocket, and they might not realise it."