Shocking pictures of hanging dog in Cork spark outrage online

There has been an angry online reaction after pictures emerged today of a dog found hanging in Cork, writes Ciara Phelan.

Hundreds of people have responded with outrage and anger after a local man shared graphic images of the distressing scene he discovered in the IDA Business Park on Model Farm Road while out walking his own dog at the weekend.

The dog was found hanging last Sunday. Picture: Cork Red FM.

The man contacted the Neil Prenderville show on Cork’s Red FM and shared the graphic images with them.

"I had to send in these pics (warning, ugly content) of what I encountered in the IDA Business Park.."

"The pictures speak for themselves. I alerted the Gardaí and in fairness they came out immediately.

"They were also pretty disgusted by what they saw as any normal person would be.

"The dog’s legs are still on the ground so death must not have come quickly," he wrote.

The stations story and social media post on the issue has sparked outrage among listeners and readers.

One Facebook user wrote: "I can’t even put in to words how disgusted I am at that. That poor poor creature having to suffer a death like that. I am bawling at the thought of it. No animal deserves that kind of death. Ever. Heart breaking."

Cork’s Red FM have since contacted the Cork society for the prevention of cruelty to animals to find out what exactlty happened to the dog.

Facebook users suggested and hoped that the dog may have ran away from its owner and tried to jump the railing.

We have decided not to publish all of the images as they may cause distress to readers.

Readers can see the full images via Cork Red FM’s facebook post.

To see this post on Facebook, click here.