Shocking photos show damage caused by fire at former Cork psychiatric hospital

Shocking photos showing the full scale of damage caused to a former psychiatric hospital in Cork have been taken today.

The alarm was raised at St Kevin's Asylum on the Lee Road in Cork at around 8.15pm last night.

Credit: Evan Shelly.

Six units of Cork Fire Brigade and a water tanker from Mallow battled the fire overnight.

Firefighters are still at the scene today.

The five-storey listed building was the former Our Lady's Psychiatric Hospital and has been derelict for many years.

Gerry Myers, Chief Fire Officer, has said that youths were seen running from the scene.

Local photographer and videographer Evan Shelly took the pictures today and will be uploading a video to his Facebook page this evening.