Shock for Dublin mum as €20k scratchcard win turns out to be €200k

An overjoyed Dublin woman arrived into the National Lottery offices today to claim a €20,000 Scratch Card win – but left the building with a cheque for €200,000 to lodge in the bank.

The flabbergasted mother-of-three failed to register a vital digit when she scratched the card and only realised her €20,000 win was, in fact, €200,000 when she came to Lotto headquarters to cash in her prize.

The delighted mother bought a €10 All Cash scratchcard in her local shop when she was on the way to pick up her children from school.

“I went outside and scratched the card and saw what I thought was €20,000," she said.

" I was so excited I called my mother and we decided to come straight here to the National Lottery office to cash it in.

"My first thought was that I could go on a sun holiday with the kids. I have never been further than Scotland before.”

To her disbelief, after checking the scratchcard, a National Lottery claims official broke the amazing news that she had in fact won ten times the amount she thought.

“I went weak at the knees with excitement. It is clear I should have gone to Specsavers!” she joked.

A National Lottery spokesperson said the staff were thrilled for the winner.

“There was a great buzz in the office when we were able to give the happy news to our player that her win was actually 10 times more than she initially thought. We remind all our scratch card players to always read their cards carefully after scratching them.”

The winning scratchcard was bought in Spar in Summerhill Parade, Dublin.