Shane Ross to consider referring ticket scandal report to corporate enforcement investigators

By Juno McEnroe

Minister for Transport and Sport Shane Ross has confirmed he will consider referring the critical report on ticketing touting in Rio to corporate enforcement investigators.

The minister was speaking at the Oireachtas Committee on Sport today as members continued questioning him about circumstances surrounding the Rio games and the Olympic Council of Ireland.

Minister Ross said state bodies could voluntarily examine the Moran report, which looked at the chaotic handling of tickets at last year's Olympics and how records were inadequately kept on ticket exchanges with selling agents.

He said he would “certainly consider” sending the judge's report to the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE) but he didn't want to point any fingers.

Mr Ross said, despite criticisms this week that the Moran report was a damp squib, that the inquiry had been "powerful" and uncovered much useful material.

Staff and the “lieutenants” of former OCI president Pat Hickey had given crucial evidence, including how the then sports boss ran his own personal “fiefdom”, as the minister says.

The OCI will also give evidence today as well as Sports Ireland.

The committee is also going to examine whether it can compel Mr Hickey to give evidence.

Minister Ross also explained why the Moran report had not been given statutory powers or the ability to compel witnesses, including Mr Hickey, to attend.

“My guess is if we had gone for a statutory body that we would not have been in a better place, we would have been bogged down with legal problems and in and out of the High Court.”