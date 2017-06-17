Shane Ross: Independent Alliance wants an end to 'rotten' appointment process for judges

Shane Ross has said he will address the controversy surrounding Máire Whelan at the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

The Transport Minister has called for a review over the nomination of the former Attorney General to the court of Appeal.

He said this nomination went through the old system which he described as "rotten".

Speaking at today's Luas Cross City testing, Minister Ross insisted that he "would not have allowed something like this to happen without an intervention".

He also noted that legislation to reform the appointment process will come before the Dáil next week or the week after.

Minister Ross said: "The Independent Alliance made it absolutely clear all along that [...] we don't like the process of appointments.

"It's no coincidence, I suppose, for many years every time a judge has been appointed there's been some sort of political row. That's what we want to end."

It is reported that the Transport Minister raised concerns about the process during the Cabinet meeting in which the nomination was made.

Máire Whelan was appointed to the role during Enda Kenny's final Cabinet meeting as Taoiseach.

The role at the Court of Appeal carries a salary of €180,000 a year.

Her name was put forward by the former justice minister, Frances Fitzgerald, after the Judicial Appointments Advisory Board was unable to suggest any candidates.

Opposition politicians have sharply criticised the process, while the new Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, has insisted the correct procedures were followed.